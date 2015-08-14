BARCELONA Aug 14 Villarreal have reached an agreement to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Roberto Soldado in a deal worth a reported 10 million euros ($11.12 million), the Spanish club confirmed on Friday.

The 30-year-old Spaniard returns to Spain after a disappointing spell in the Premier League where he failed to live up to his 26-million-pound ($40.68-million) transfer fee from Valencia two years ago. His record for Spurs was 16 goals in 76 matches in all competitions.

"Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur have agreed the transfer of Spanish forward Roberto Soldado," read a statement on the Villarreal website (www.villarrealcf.es).

"He will wear the Villarreal shirt for the next three seasons." ($1 = 0.8990 euros) ($1 = 0.6391 pounds) (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Clare Fallon)