BARCELONA Feb 10 Villarreal may have lost a defensive rock in Gabriel Paulista but they have been boosted by the return to fitness of another highly-rated centre back in Mateo Musacchio.

Gabriel came to the fore at Villarreal this season in the absence of Musacchio, who tore his hamstring last September, and his dominant displays led Arsenal to pay 11.3 million pounds ($17.2 million) during the January transfer window.

It was a blow for Villarreal who are still alive in three competitions as they approach the business end of the season.

As well as pushing for a European place in La Liga, they are in the last 32 of the Europa League and face Barcelona in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Musacchio returned to action last month and offers security and the ability to play the ball out of defence.

The 24-year-old was linked to Barcelona last season and also Tottenham Hotspur, managed by fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, ahead of this campaign.

"It is a shame that Gabriel left but we understand the reasons," Musacchio told Reuters.

"I think that he will do very well at Arsenal. When he gets the chance to play he will show what he can do. He is a great player: he is quick and able to distribute the ball, he is a complete player.

"We have a strong squad, though, and the team is playing well. I have played the last few games and I am feeling strong after being out a long time. It feels strange as I've never really had an injury before."

Musacchio says he is concentrating on Villarreal finishing the season well and is not planning to follow Gabriel out of the door.

"I am fine here and my objective is to help the club as much as I can. I am not thinking about anything else at the moment," he said.

"What happens later we shall have to see but it would have to be something that suits Villarreal as well," he said.

Musacchio was only nine when he moved from his home town Rosario to the Argentine capital Buenos Aires to play for River Plate's youth team. He was picked up by Villarreal at 18.

Villarreal have enjoyed rich pickings in the Latin American market, which has played an important part in their success over the last decade.

Their South American recruits have included Argentine Juan Roman Riquelme and Uruguayan Diego Forlan, who were key players in the side that reached the 2006 Champions League semi-final before being knocked out by Arsenal.

"The player I looked up to at River was (Martin) Demichelis, now at Manchester City, as I used to watch him play in the first team when I was with the youth," said Musacchio.

"Villarreal is known in Argentina because of Riquelme and their matches in the Champions League. I had a few other options but I thought Villarreal was the right club to come to as they are well organised.

"Initially it was tough as I had been in the first team at River and then started off with the youth at Villarreal but I quickly moved up and it worked out."

He is now one of the leaders of the Villarreal team despite his relatively young age and his experience will be important against Barcelona in the cup.

Villarreal have only lost one game in the last 20 and that was against Barca at the start of this month and Musacchio is only too aware of the danger that the Catalan forward line pose.

"For me (Lionel) Messi is the best player in the world and you cannot relax for a moment against him as he can score a goal or make an assist," he said.

"They have other great players as well and we will just have to try and get possession and make the most of it when we have it." (Editing by Toby Davis)