MADRID Dec 21 Villarreal parted company
with coach Juan Carlos Garrido after the La Liga club were
eliminated from the King's Cup 3-1 on aggregate by third-tier
side Mirandes on Wednesday.
Garrido, who replaced Manuel Pellegrini in 2009 when the
Chilean left for a brief stint at Real Madrid, has had to cope
with a slew of injuries to key players this season and his side
are hovering just above the relegation places in the league.
"Juan Carlos Garrido has tonight ended his spell as coach of
the Villarreal first-team squad," the club said on their website
(www.villarrealcf.es).
"His successor in the job has not yet been confirmed," they
added.
Local media reported that Garrido, who has worked at the
club for more than a decade and coached junior teams before
taking the top job, had been sacked.
