MADRID Dec 22 In the space of a few short
months, Villarreal's season of promise has been transformed into
a battle for La Liga survival after their elimination from the
King's Cup by third-tier opposition and the subsequent dismissal
of their coach.
The "yellow submarine" sank to new depths on Wednesday when
they were beaten 2-0 at home by Mirandes, losing the last-32 tie
3-1 on aggregate, prompting president Fernando Roig to sack
coach Juan Carlos Garrido immediately after the final whistle.
In the league, Villarreal are hovering just above the
relegation places after 16 rounds of a woeful campaign that also
saw them beaten in all six of their Champions League Group A
games, scoring just two goals and conceding 14 in the process.
As well as the departure of their best player, midfielder
Santi Cazorla, to Malaga in the close season, Garrido had to
deal with a spate of injuries to key players, including
first-choice forwards Giuseppe Rossi and Nilmar.
However, there is also a sense of a club in decline,
struggling to stay competitive in a league where Real Madrid and
Barcelona, the world's richest clubs by income, take the lion's
share of revenue from audiovisual rights.
"I understand (the sacking) because the team was a disaster
and a disgrace and the way we were undone projected a dreadful
image," Garrido, who stepped up from running junior teams to
replace Manuel Pellegrini in 2009, told a news conference.
"I accept my dismissal because the coach is always the main
culprit," he added.
"From the start, this has been a very difficult year and we
paid for it over the whole season."
Garrido's abrupt departure came as something of a surprise
and local media speculation about a possible successor had yet
to gather pace on Thursday.
Former Spain coach Luis Aragones, former Liverpool manager
Rafael Benitez and former Sevilla, Real Madrid and Tottenham
Hotspur coach Juande Ramos were among names being touted.
Villarreal were languishing in the Spanish second division
at the end of the 1990s and they only enjoyed their first taste
of European football when they played in the 2002 Intertoto Cup.
Under Pellegrini, they made a name for themselves as a
compact, well-organised and determined side and they reached the
semi-finals of the UEFA Cup in their debut season in that
competition in 2004.
In 2006, they made the last four of the Champions League,
disposing of Inter Milan on the way before losing to eventual
runners-up Arsenal after Argentine playmaker Riquelme had a late
penalty saved.
But all of those highlights have become a dim and distant
memory for a side with little left to play for this season other
than a desperate fight to retain their top tier status.
