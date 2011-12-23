MADRID Dec 23 Villarreal have promoted
former Spain goalkeeper Jose Francisco Molina from B team coach
to take charge of the first team following the dismissal of Juan
Carlos Garrido, the La Liga club said on Thursday.
Villarreal were humbled 2-0 at home by third-tier Mirandes
in the King's Cup on Wednesday, losing the last-32 tie 3-1 on
aggregate and prompting president Fernando Roig to sack Garrido
immediately after the final whistle.
He leaves the side hovering just above the La Liga
relegation places after 16 rounds of a stuttering campaign that
also saw them beaten in all six of their Champions League Group
A games, scoring just two goals and conceding 14.
Molina, 41, who kept goal for Villarreal, Atletico Madrid
and Deportivo Coruna, has agreed a contract until the end of the
season, the club said on their website (www.villarrealcf.es).
He joined the staff in the 2009-10 campaign as C team coach
and helped the B team avoid relegation last season when he took
the helm with four matches remaining.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by xxxxxxxxx; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)