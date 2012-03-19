MADRID, March 19 Struggling La Liga team
Villarreal appointed Miguel Angel Lotina as coach on Monday
after sacking Jose Molina a day earlier.
"Villarreal have reached an agreement with Miguel Angel
Lotina for him to take charge of the first team until the end of
the season," the club said on their website
(www.villarrealcf.es).
Lotina, who won the King's Cup with Espanyol in 2006 and has
also coached Deportivo Coruna and Celta Vigo, will oversee
training on Monday morning before holding a news conference
later in the day.
Villarreal terminated Molina's contract after Sunday's 1-0
defeat at Levante, having taken only one point from their last
five matches.
The former goalkeeper was promoted from B team manager in
December to replace the sacked Juan Carlos Garrido.
Villarreal, who reached the semi-finals of the Champions
League in 2006, are 17th in the table with 27 points, three
above the relegation zone with 11 matches left.
They finished fourth last term to qualify for the Champions
League but lost all six group games after being hit by a host of
injuries.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)