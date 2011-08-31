MADRID Aug 31 Villarreal have agreed to sign
Nigeria striker Ike Uche from Real Zaragoza and Canadian-born
Dutch midfielder Jonathan De Guzman from Real Mallorca.
Uche, 27, who has had a string of injuries through his
career, is to finalise a four-year deal with Villarreal. He is
away on international duty but on his return will play this
season on loan with promoted Granada, the two La Liga sides
said.
De Guzman, 23, who has represented Netherlands at youth
level, came up through the Feyenoord youth system before joining
Mallorca in 2010.
He will sign a five-year contract and be presented to fans
on Friday.
Villarreal finished fourth in La Liga last season and have
qualified for the group stages of the Champions League where
they will meet Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Napoli.
