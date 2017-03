MADRID Nov 30 A Deportivo La Coruna supporter was critically injured when dozens of rival fans clashed near the stadium before the club's La Liga match at Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

A 43-year-old man, who was not identified by name, had to be fished out of the Manzanares river near Atletico's Calderon stadium and suffered cardiac arrest, hypothermia and head injuries, emergency services said.

A total of 12 people were treated for mostly minor injuries, including one female police officer with a fractured hand.

Atletico and Spain's professional soccer league (LFP) condemned the troublemakers and the LFP said it had wanted to suspend the game.

Spanish media reported they had been unable to do so as it had not been possible to contact the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) in time. (Reporting by Raquel Castillo, writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)