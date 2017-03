BARCELONA Aug 5 Spain midfielder Xavi has retired from internationals at the age of 34, he said on Tuesday.

The Barcelona player represented his country a record 133 times and helped Spain win the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

"I'm grateful for all those years," Xavi told a news conference.

"It has been a fantastic time. I'm not 20 any more, but I still have the motivation of a kid."

Xavi was a member of the Spain squad which failed to get past the first round at this year's World Cup in Brazil.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Martyn Herman)