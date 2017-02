BELGRADE Aug 27 Real Zaragoza have signed midfielder Stefan Babovic from Serbian champions Partizan Belgrade on a three-year contract, the La Liga side said.

"I am delighted because I have come to the best league in the world and I will give everything I have to match Zaragoza's standards," Babovic was quoted as saying on the club's website (www.realzaragoza.com) after passing his medical on Monday.

"I am physically fit and looking forward to the hard work needed to succeed at this level."

The 25-year-old former Serbian international won two successive league titles in his second spell with Partizan after returning to the club in 2010 following stints with city rivals OFK, French side Nantes and Dutch giants Feyenoord. (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Pritha Sarkar)