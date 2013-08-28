Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
MADRID Aug 28 Spanish second-division side Real Zaragoza have agreed to take 19-year-old Chile forward Angelo Henriquez on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season, the two clubs said on Wednesday.
United signed Henriquez from Universidad de Chile in 2012 and after finishing last season on loan at Wigan Athletic he scored on his senior debut for the English champions in this month's 1-1 draw at Swedish side AIK Fotboll in a pre-season friendly.
"Angelo has made a tremendous impact on the game in his short career so far," former United manager Alex Ferguson, now a director, said on the club's website (www.manutd.com).
"His pace is a great asset and he reads the game really well for someone of such a young age," he added.
Zaragoza finished bottom of the 20-team La Liga standings last term and are currently 14th in the second division, or Liga Adelante, after drawing their opening two games. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.