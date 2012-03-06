MADRID, March 6 Real Zaragoza president
Agapito Iglesias has bowed to intense pressure from disgruntled
supporters and decided to sell his majority stake in the
struggling La Liga club.
Zaragoza have fallen a long way since beating Arsenal to win
the Cup Winners' Cup in 1995. They are bottom of the standings
and in financial administration.
Outraged fans have mounted regular protests outside the
Romareda stadium and have also made their displeasure felt
during matches, at which Iglesias has not been seen for several
months according to local media.
"The president of Real Zaragoza, Don Agapito Iglesias
Garcia, has decided to put his stake up for sale with immediate
effect," the club said in a statement on their website
(www.realzaragoza.com).
Part of the reason for the sale was the failure to find new
investors, the statement added.
Zaragoza, whose 2-1 win over Villarreal at the weekend was
only their fourth of the season, have 13 games to preserve their
top-flight status and play at Real Sociedad on Saturday.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)