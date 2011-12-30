MADRID Dec 30 Real Zaragoza have
rescinded the contract of coach Javier Aguirre, the La Liga club
said on Friday, following a woeful run which has left them
bottom of the standings.
"Real Zaragoza have agreed with Javier Aguirre to cancel his
contract as first team coach," Zaragoza said in a statement on
their website (www.realzaragoza.com).
"The situation the Aragonese team is in required an urgent
change of course, which is why this agreement was reached," Real
added.
Former Mexico boss Aguirre, who has also coached La Liga
sides Atletico Madrid and Osasuna, was appointed in November
2010 to replace the sacked Jose Aurelio Gay and the 53-year-old
helped Zaragoza narrowly avoid relegation last term.
With 16 of 38 matches played this season, they have just 10
points and are four behind 19th-placed Racing Santander.
"The players will get through this," Aguirre was quoted as
saying in local media on Friday.
"I would have liked to stay to the end but I understand that
these things happen in football."
Like many Spanish clubs, Zaragoza are suffering severe
financial difficulties and applied to go into voluntary
administration in June.
The newly-appointed members of their board of directors
would hold a news conference later on Friday, the club said.
Zaragoza have won Spain's King's Cup six times, the last
coming in 2004, and beat Arsenal to win the European Cup
winners' Cup in 1995.
