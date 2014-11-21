BARCELONA, Spain Nov 21 Zinedine Zidane has had a three-month ban for coaching Real Madrid's B team without the correct licence overturned on appeal, the club confirmed on Friday.

"Spain's Administrative Court for Sport (TAD) has accepted the case put forward by the club which means that the first and second trainers of Real Madrid Castilla - Santiago Sanchez and Zinedine Zidane - can carry out their profession," read a statement.

It follows a court ruling last month to allow the pair to continue coaching the B team, which is in the third tier of Spanish football, while the appeal was heard.

A World Cup winner with France and Champions League winner with Real, Zidane began working for the B side ahead of this season supposedly as an assistant to Sanchez although it was claimed he was in fact running the team but without the necessary coaching certificate for the role.

Zidane's defence included the fact that he had the necessary licence that covered him to coach in France and other European countries. (Editing by Ossian Shine)