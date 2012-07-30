MADRID, July 30 Zinedine Zidane will shortly
begin training as a soccer coach while at the same time helping
out at Real Madrid's youth academy, the La Liga club said on
Monday.
The 40-year-old former France international, who played for
Real between 2001 and his retirement in 2006 and was World
Player of the Year three times, has been working as a director
of football with the Spanish champions since last year.
"This year he will complete his team management
qualification," Real said in a statement on their website
(www.realmadrid.com).
"That will allow him to formalise his knowledge and training
which will enable him to fulfill an aspiration that he made
public in the press conference at which he announced his
retirement as a player in April 2006: to work with Real Madrid's
youth academy," they added.
Zidane has been credited with helping Real coach Jose
Mourinho get the best out of France striker Karim Benzema and he
also helped convince the club to buy French defender Raphael
Varane from Lens last year.
He had previously been touted as a potential France coach
before fellow World Cup winner Didier Deschamps replaced another
1998 veteran, Laurent Blanc.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)