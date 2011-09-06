MADRID, Sept 6 Real Madrid director Zinedine
Zidane was keeping a closer eye than usual on one of the club's
youth recruits invited to train with the first team for the
first time on Tuesday: his 16-year-old son Enzo.
The former Real and France midfielder was on the sidelines
as coach Jose Mourinho oversaw a session in which Enzo stepped
out with players including Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo,
Brazil playmaker Kaka and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil.
"His father Zinedine Zidane, first-team director, watched
closely both the session and the actions of his eldest son on
the turf of pitch 3 at Valdebebas," Real said in a statement on
their website (www.realmadrid.com).
Enzo, also a midfielder, is named after one of Zidane's
heroes, former Uruguay international Enzo Francescoli.
