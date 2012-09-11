BERLIN, Sept 11 Berlin's top six sports clubs
will work together to push for improved conditions for
professional teams in the German capital, they said on Tuesday.
The new "Initiative for professional Berlin clubs" aims to
increase the exposure of the six as brands that contribute to
the capital's image and its marketing campaigns as well as boost
their reach within Berlin's political and financial
institutions.
Second division soccer clubs Hertha and Union Berlin, top
basketball club Alba Berlin, ice hockey champions Eisbaeren
Berlin, handball's Fuechse Berlin and Berlin Recycling (BR)
Volleys make up the group.
While the basketball, handball, ice hockey and volleyball
clubs have been successful in recent years, soccer in Berlin is
a thorny issue with the German city the only major European
capital lacking a top-flight team.
Hertha Berlin were last German champions in 1931.
"Various studies have confirmed Berlin is the German capital
for sport. The six big professional clubs are a key and
year-round force for this," the clubs said in a joint statement.
"There is however not the same amount of media or public
recognition for this performance. Also the economic and social
importance of these clubs has not been anchored in the city's
political and financial landscape."
"With this initiative we will have a direct dialogue with
the city's political, financial and social institutions," said
BR Volleys chairman Kaweh Niroomand. "We are convinced we can do
a lot for sport with this initiative."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)