BUENOS AIRES Nov 28 River Plate will meet Atletico Nacional of Colombia in the Copa Sudamericana final after the Argentine side eked out a 1-0 home victory over arch-rivals Boca Juniors.

Midfielder Leonardo Pisculichi scored the only goal of the match in the 16th minute of Thursday's semi-final second leg at El Monumental for a 1-0 aggregate win.

The victory keeps River's double dream alive although they were overtaken at the top of the Argentine league championship standings by Racing Club, who beat them 1-0 at the weekend.

It is the second time River have reached the final of South America's second-tier intercontinental club competition after they lost to Peru's Cienciano in 2003. Boca won the tournament in 2004 and 2005.

River goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero saved a fourth minute penalty from striker Emmanuel Gigliotti, who had the ball in the net later in the match but was flagged offside.

"We deserved a bit more," said Boca's former Atletico Madrid defender Daniel "Cata" Diaz, who was sent off in added time for kicking out at River's Colombia striker Teofilo Gutierrez.

Nacional advanced on Wednesday after beating 2012 winners Sao Paulo 4-1 on penalties following a 1-0 defeat in Brazil. They had won the first leg 1-0 in Medellin.

"I heard they (Nacional) wanted (to play) us, now they have us," Gutierrez said of his fellow Colombians. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by John O'Brien)