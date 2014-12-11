BUENOS AIRES Dec 11 Defenders Gabriel Mercado and German Pezzella scored goals as Argentina's River Plate beat Atletico Nacional of Colombia 2-0 to win the Copa Sudamericana.

Wednesday's victory gave River a 3-1 aggregate win after the teams had drawn 1-1 in last week's first leg in Medellin and capped a stellar first season for new coach Marcelo Gallardo.

"Thanks to the players, they interpreted how we wanted them to play, they made a great effort," Gallardo told reporters.

"Today we are in a moment of which I feel proud."

Mercado and Pezzella both headed home corners from playmaker Leonardo Pisculichi in the space of five minutes early in the second half.

It was River's third South American title success after two Libertadores Cups and helped make up for losing the final of the Copa Sudamericana, South America's equivalent of the Europa League, in 2003.

Gallardo was vindicated for playing his strongest team throughout the competition, in which River went unbeaten, even if it meant dropping vital points in the Argentine first division race where they relinquished the lead to Racing Club after a club record 31-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

The league championship will be decided this Sunday when River are away to Quilmes needing a victory to have any chance of clinching the title.

Racing, two points ahead, need to lose at home to Godoy Cruz - or draw, which would force a playoff as goal difference is not taken into account for deciding the title. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Julian Linden)