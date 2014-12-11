* River beat Colombia's Atletico Nacional to lift regional trophy

* Must win on Sunday and hope Racing Club lose to clinch league (previews final day of Argentine league)

By Luis Ampuero

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 11 With the Copa Sudamericana now among their many trophies, River Plate go for the double when they look to retain the Argentine league title with a win at Quilmes on Sunday (2330 GMT).

It is a tall order, though, with favourites Racing Club two points clear of River at the top of the standings going into their final match at home to Godoy Cruz at El Cilindro (2330).

River must win and hope Racing lose -- or draw, which would force a playoff as goal difference is not taken into account for deciding the title.

Coach Marcelo Gallardo's side beat Atletico Nacional of Colombia 2-0 at home on Wednesday and 3-1 on aggregate to win the Copa Sudamericana, South America's equivalent of the Europa League.

Defenders Gabriel Mercado and German Pezzella scored with headers from corners, both from the left taken by playmaker Leonardo Pisculichi, in the space of five minutes early in the second half to settle the match.

It was a crowning achievement for Gallardo in his first season in charge and made him the first man to win an international title with River as a player then as coach.

"Thanks to the players, they interpreted how we wanted them to play, they made a great effort," said Gallardo, who won the Libertadores Cup, the region's elite club championship, as a River midfielder in 1996.

"And thanks to the (fans'). Their acknowledgement (of what we did) was great. Today we are in a moment of which I feel proud," the 38-year-old told reporters in an emotional interview on the Monumental pitch.

It was River's third South American success after two Libertadores Cups and makes up for losing the final of the Copa Sudamericana to Peru's Cienciano in 2003 with Gallardo as their playmaker.

That final came between two spells Gallardo, whose team reflect his faith in attacking football, had in France where he won the Ligue 1 title with Monaco in 2000 and the League Cup with Paris St Germain in 2008. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ed Osmond)