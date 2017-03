Aug 11 Barcelona substitute Pedro scored deep into extra time to secure the European Super Cup with a 5-4 win over Sevilla on Tuesday after they had surrendered a three-goal lead in Tbilisi.

Unsettled Pedro had said in the build-up to the game that he wanted to leave the club but he came on, as he did in 2009, to win the trophy, pouncing on a rebound from a Lionel Messi shot.

