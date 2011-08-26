* Barcelona beat Porto 2-0
* Messi and Fabregas on target
(Writes through with quotes)
By Mike Collett
MONTE CARLO, Aug 26 Lionel Messi scored one goal
and created another as Champions League winners Barcelona lifted
their fourth European Super Cup trophy on Friday with a 2-0
victory over Porto who finished with nine men.
An awful back pass in the 39th minute by Colombia midfielder
Fredy Guarin was intercepted by Messi and the Argentina forward
slotted the ball in to the net after showing masterful balance
to sidestep goalkeeper Helton.
Europa League winners Porto fell further behind after 88
minutes when Messi chipped a pass and substitute Cesc Fabregas
controlled the ball with his chest before firing in.
Rolando was sent off for a second bookable offence in the
86th minute and Porto team mate Guarin received a straight red
card four minutes later for lunging at Javier Mascherano.
Barca, who will make a delayed start to their domestic
league season when they meet Villarreal on Monday, have now
collected two major trophies in 10 days following their Spanish
Super Cup triumph over arch-rivals Real Madrid.
"It was tough to beat Porto, they are a great team," captain
Xavi told Spanish television. "The pitch was not in good
condition, they are a very physical side and pressed us high up.
"We maybe weren't as superior as in other matches but ...
it's another European title that fills us with excitement. This
team is making history and we believe we can still win more
trophies."
BEST IN EUROPE
Messi, named on Thursday as the inaugural winner of UEFA's
Best Player in Europe award, continued where he left off last
season -- a campaign that yielded 53 goals.
Barca also showed they are not a one-man team and even
without injured centre backs Gerard Pique and Carles Puyol they
looked strong all over the pitch.
They needed to be at their best too, especially when Hulk
twice went close for Porto in the opening 12 minutes.
Barca, who started with nine of the team that beat
Manchester United 3-1 in the Champions League final at Wembley
in May, gradually wrested control of the midfield.
Andres Iniesta, man of the match at Wembley, again
controlled proceedings in midfield with Xavi and Seydou Keita.
Pedro and David Villa posed their usual threat up front but
Porto, acclaimed for playing a similar style of attacking soccer
to Barca, were always in the game and gave plenty of reasons to
believe they will do well in this season's Champions League.
"We played well and gave big problems to a great
Barcelona side who many people consider to be the best team in
the world," coach Vitor Pereira told Portuguese television.
"We don't live on moral victories but I leave here satisfied
with my team. We had a good first half and even after the first
goal we came into the second half with a will to turn it around
and had some chances."
(Additional reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas in Lisbon,
editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more sports stories