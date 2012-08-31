MONACO Aug 31 Colombian striker Radamel Falcao
scored a brilliant first-half hat-trick as Atletico Madrid
crushed European champions Chelsea 4-1 with a glittering display
of attacking soccer in the Super Cup final on Friday.
After hitting the bar in the fourth minute, he opened the
scoring two minutes later when he chipped Chelsea keeper Petr
Cech with the ball going in off the post.
His second 13 minutes later was from a superb curling shot
and his third just before halftime completed another rapid
Atletico breakaway.
It was his second hat-trick in five days following the one
he scored when Europa League winners Atletico beat Athletic
Bilbao 4-0 in La Liga on Monday.
Miranda made it 4-0 after 60 minutes to make sure of the
victory before Gary Cahill scored Chelsea's consolation when he
fired in from close range after Atletico failed to clear a
corner.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)