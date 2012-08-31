MONACO Aug 31 Colombian striker Radamel Falcao scored a brilliant first-half hat-trick as Atletico Madrid crushed European champions Chelsea 4-1 with a glittering display of attacking soccer in the Super Cup final on Friday.

After hitting the bar in the fourth minute, he opened the scoring two minutes later when he chipped Chelsea keeper Petr Cech with the ball going in off the post.

His second 13 minutes later was from a superb curling shot and his third just before halftime completed another rapid Atletico breakaway.

It was his second hat-trick in five days following the one he scored when Europa League winners Atletico beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in La Liga on Monday.

Miranda made it 4-0 after 60 minutes to make sure of the victory before Gary Cahill scored Chelsea's consolation when he fired in from close range after Atletico failed to clear a corner.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)