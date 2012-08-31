(Adds details)
By Mike Collett
MONACO Aug 31 Colombian striker Radamel Falcao
scored a brilliant first-half hat-trick as Atletico Madrid
crushed European champions Chelsea 4-1 with a glittering display
of attacking soccer in the Super Cup final on Friday.
After hitting the bar in the fourth minute, he opened the
scoring two minutes later when he chipped Chelsea keeper Petr
Cech with the ball going in off the post.
His second 13 minutes later was from a superb curling shot
and his third just before halftime completed another rapid
Atletico breakaway.
It was his second hat-trick in five days following the one
he scored when Europa League winners Atletico beat Athletic
Bilbao 4-0 in La Liga on Monday.
Miranda made it 4-0 after 60 minutes to make sure of the
victory before Gary Cahill scored Chelsea's consolation when he
fired in from close range after Atletico failed to clear a
corner.
LAST FINAL
The final was the 15th and last to be played in Monaco
before the game is moved around Europe in future years and like
the majority of the last 14, it ended in a victory for the
underdogs over the European champions.
Atletico became the ninth team who either won the old Cup
Winners Cup or UEFA Cup/Europa League to beat the European
champions and their victory was thoroughly deserved and could
have been even more emphatic.
Chelsea defender David Luiz, who had a poor game, almost
gifted Atletico a fifth in the 90th minute when his clearance
rebounded off his own post but by then the outcome was
inevitable.
Atletico, breaking from the back with pace and accuracy tore
Chelsea's midfield to shreds with Adrian Lopez, Koke and Arda
Turan finding Falcao with embarrassing ease.
Although Chelsea were without their suspended talismanic
captain and centreback John Terry, they were still second best
in almost every position and looked a shadow of the side that
has started the Premier League season with three straight wins.
Former Atletico striker and self-confessed Atletico fan
Fernando Torres hardly had a touch of the ball, but was hugged
by some Atletico fans and most of the Atletico players after the
final whistle.
While the match may have been bitter-sweet for Torres, it
was also a significant one for Atletico's Thibaut Courtois, the
20-year-old keeper on loan from Chelsea for a second season at
the Vicente Calderon.
He hardly had a save to make and could do nothing to prevent
Cahill's late goal on a night that belonged to the Spaniards
whose fans hugely outnumbered Chelsea's, with many of those in
blue leaving long before the final whistle.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)