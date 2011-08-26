MONTE CARLO Aug 26 Lionel Messi scored one goal and created another as Champions League winners Barcelona lifted the European Super Cup on Friday after a 2-0 victory over Porto who finished with nine men.

An awful back pass by Colombia midfielder Fredy Guarin was intercepted by Messi and the Argentine slotted the ball in after sidestepping keeper Helton on 39 minutes.

Europa League winners Porto fell further behind when Messi chipped a pass for substitute Cesc Fabregas to control the ball with his chest and fire in with two minutes left.

Rolando was sent off after 86 minutes before Porto team mate Guarin received another red card four minutes later.