MONTE CARLO Aug 26 Lionel Messi scored one goal
and created another as Champions League winners Barcelona lifted
the European Super Cup on Friday after a 2-0 victory over Porto
who finished with nine men.
An awful back pass by Colombia midfielder Fredy Guarin was
intercepted by Messi and the Argentine slotted the ball in after
sidestepping keeper Helton on 39 minutes.
Europa League winners Porto fell further behind when Messi
chipped a pass for substitute Cesc Fabregas to control the ball
with his chest and fire in with two minutes left.
Rolando was sent off after 86 minutes before Porto team mate
Guarin received another red card four minutes later.