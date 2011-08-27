MONACO Aug 27 Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola
intends to continue his relentless pursuit of silverware after
collecting his 12th trophy in four years following the Spanish
side's 2-0 win over Porto in the European Super Cup on Friday.
Despite only being in the job since 2008, Guardiola has
already eclipsed Johan Cruyff's haul of 11 trophies during his
tenure as manager from 1988-96 as Barcelona added the European
trophy to the Spanish Super Cup they collected last week.
Guardiola, however, said there would be no sitting back and
counting his honours and that he was amazed by the
competitiveness of his players, who just craved more and more
success.
Since becoming coach he has now won the Champions League
twice, three La Liga titles, three Spanish Super Cups, the Copa
del Rey, two European Super Cups and the Club World Cup.
But there was no end in sight to what this team could
achieve, he said: "There are still many ways we can get better
and improve.
"If we think we can't do that then we're wrong and we will
come up against other people out there who will have motivation
to do things better than us," he told reporters.
He sharply rebuked a question about winning every trophy
they were competing for this season, but said his team were a
very special one, full of friends who had known each other a
long time and went the extra mile when there were problems.
Barcelona won a spirited match with goals from Lionel Messi
and substitute Cesc Fabregas against a Porto team that finished
with nine men after two late red cards for Rolando and Fredy
Guarin.
The victory was a satisfactory one for Guardiola, who also
won 10 major titles as a Barca player between 1990 and 2001.
"I never tire of praising them... they are still as
competitive as ever after the Spanish Super Cup and despite it
being this early time of the season and the state of the pitch.
They are always there for each other.
"We have a lot of young players and they still have this
eagerness to win. That keeps impressing me.
SPECIAL GENERATION
"To average four titles a year is too much, it's unthinkable
and it's been possible only because FC Barcelona have put
together a generation of players which has made these
achievements possible.
"I believe this team with these players can perform just as
well as in previous seasons. I didn't expect to win the Spanish
Super Cup and that we could also win this. Then Monday, we have
to face up to Villarreal so that's a tough job."
Asked if the Barcelona "family" was now complete since
Fabregas's return from Arsenal, he said: "It's a special
generation because these are not only huge players they are also
friends.
"It is not easy to build a team but most are friends from a
long time ago. That's a very good thing for us because when
there are problems, friends can solve them quickly.
"Cesc is a very, very good player. He has everything it
takes to play good football in midfield and arrive in the second
position.
"His goal was a very good pass from Leo (Messi) and then a
very good piece of control from Cesc, because he controlled the
ball quickly and shot very well.
"We have tried to help him reach the best condition as soon
as possible and he will help us try to make a very good season."
Fabregas added: "I've not played with Messi for some time,
but I played with him for five years when we were younger and so
trust me... I know him. He sees special passes and sees special
goals and he saw me and I took the chance."
Porto came out of the defeat with plenty of credit and coach
Vitor Pereira insisted his side should have had a penalty when
they were 1-0 down.
"It was definite penalty," he said. "Apart from that, and
the result, I was very happy with our performance. Barcelona are
simply the best team in the world and I think we gave them a
very, very hard match."
With the Spanish players strike now over, Barcelona will
start their league campaign at home to Villarreal on Monday
while Porto will look to extend their perfect start to the
Portuguese season with an away game at Leiria on Sept. 6.
