BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
SINGAPORE Dec 12 Three-times winners Singapore edged into the final of the Suzuki Cup on Wednesday after Khairul Amri's first-half strike was enough to see off the Philippines 1-0 on aggregate.
With the visitors arranging their backline, Amri collected a quick free kick in the 19th minute before unleashing a 20-metre low right-foot shot which bounced into the corner of the net for the only goal of 180 minutes of cagey football.
Singapore will now play the winners of the other semi-final of the Southeast Asian championships between Thailand and Malaysia with the duo locked at 1-1 ahead of the second leg in Bangkok on Thursday.
"Thailand and Malaysia are both very good teams, but we are a good team too," Singapore coach Raddy Avramovic told reporters.
The first leg had produced few chances in Manila on Saturday but Singapore went about changing that with a bright opening and one goal was the least they deserved on the artificial pitch at the Jalan Besar Stadium.
The Philippines, competing in only their second semi-final of the 10-team tournament, dominated possession in the second half and they pinned the home side back but struggled to create any clear cut chances as Singapore eased through to the two-legged final.
"The players gave their 100 percent. We had a very good first half and probably should have scored another goal," Avramovic added. (Editing by Julien Pretot)
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi