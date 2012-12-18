SINGAPORE Dec 18 Singapore's bid for a record fourth Suzuki Cup title was given a boost on Tuesday with midfield duo Fahruddin Mustafic and Isa Halim declared fit to face Thailand in the first leg of the Southeast championships final on Wednesday.

Mustafic has recovered from a groin problem and Halim a hamstring stain ahead of the first leg at home on the artificial turf at the Jalan Besar Stadium against three-times champions Thailand.

"Both of them went for check ups this morning and both of them are okay to play," Singapore coach Raddy Avramovic told reporters on Tuesday.

The two-legged final is a rematch of the 2007 edition which Singapore won 3-2 on aggregate but Thailand, seeking their first title in a decade, are strong favourites to lift the trophy this time around.

Their German coach Winfried Schafer said he was surprised the 'War Elephants' had reached the final of the biennial tournament after not playing any warm up matches.

"I am happy that we are in the final now. I was not sure on Nov. 1 when we had our first training session," Schafer told reporters.

"If you look at the preparation time that we had for the tournament, I think it is surprise that we are here now. We didn't have any friendly matches, only our training camp to prepare for the tournament and now we are in the first leg of the final.

"Thanks to the players and the staff for getting us here but we are not finished yet."

The Thais negotiated the group stages with a 100 percent winning record before defeating holders Malaysia 3-1 over two legs in the semi-finals.

'The Lions' of Singapore recorded a narrow 1-0 aggregate win over the Philippines to make the final after topping their group which included Malaysia and Indonesia.

The return leg of the final is scheduled for Saturday in Bangkok. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)