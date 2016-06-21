NICE, June 21 Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said on Tuesday that he would retire from international football at the end of Euro 2016.

"The last game (at Euro 2016) will be my last for Sweden, so I hope it will not be tomorrow," he said. "I am very proud of what I have achieved and will always bring the Swedish flag with me."

Sweden face Belgium on Wednesday needing a win to have a realistic chance of qualifying for the last 16.

(Writing by Brian Homewood)