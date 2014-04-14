STOCKHOLM, April 14 The Swedish league game between Helsingborg and Djurgarden which was abandoned with the score tied at 1-1 following the death of a fan will not be replayed, the disciplinary committee of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) announced on Monday.

The Allsvenskan match was abandoned in the 41st minute when Djurgarden fans invaded the pitch following news that fellow supporter Stefan Isaksson had died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in an assault before the game.

Under normal circumstances, Helsingborg would be awarded a 3-0 victory following a pitch invasion by opposing fans but the disciplinary committee said an exception should be made.

"The circumstances were such that the normal rules for abandoned games do not apply. It also means that there are serious reasons for using the exemption rule, which means that the game cannot be resumed," the committee said in its judgment.

The judgment cited respect for the deceased as well as security concerns for not ordering the match to be replayed.

"In this decision, security problems that may occur must be taken into account but above all, it is here a question of respect for the deceased supporter," it added.

"The board therefore considers that the 1-1 at the abandonment is to stand as the final result." (Editing by John O'Brien)