STOCKHOLM, April 11 A Swedish television programme has alleged that the AIK Stockholm board has been infiltrated by members of the club's hooligan firm.

The hour-long 'Uppdrag Granskning' show said the 'Firman Boys' hooligan group had members on the board at the club but AIK chairman Johan Segui refuted the claims.

"As far as I know no-one on our current board is ex-Firman Boys because you can't be in Firman Boys and sit on the board," said Segui who is a former member of the Hell's Angels group.

Soccer in the otherwise-peaceful Scandinavian country has in recent years been blighted by matches abandoned due to crowd trouble.

Instead of taking a confrontational attitude, AIK has engaged in dialogue with various fan groups including the hooligan firm.

Violent supporters, who have been known to threaten and intimidate players, coaches and board members, began to make efforts to gain representation on the board in 2009, the programme said.

Former police chief Bjorn Eriksson, who recently completed a report on hooliganism for the government, said talking to troublemakers was admirable but allowing them to have influence could have negative consequences.

"It can be good but then we forget - these violent people have done many violent things to scare normal people," he told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.

AIK were held 0-0 at home by Syrianska on Sunday, their second successive draw at the start of the new season. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)