STOCKHOLM, July 27 Flash flooding in Stockholm caused by a summer thunderstorm caused the postponement of the top-flight match between AIK and Falkenberg at the Friends Arena on Sunday.

The game fell victim to a violent storm that caused flooding in shopping centres, a fairground and the central train station of the Swedish capital, creating havoc for fans trying to get to the game, which was postponed following a pitch inspection.

"The water is not running off the pitch," Friends Arena press spokesman Thomas Perslund said in a statement.

"The whole Arenastaden area of Solna is full water."

The roof of the Friends Arena was open when the storm struck, allowing torrential rain to soak the much-criticised pitch at Sweden's national soccer ground and making the surface unplayable.

The game has been postponed until Monday at 1900 local time. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)