(Adds confirmation, details)

By Philip O'Connor

STOCKHOLM, April 6 IFK Norrkoping coach Jan Andersson will take over as Sweden's national team manager when Erik Hamren steps down from the post after Euro 2016, the Swedish football Association said on Wednesday.

Andersson, who led his unfancied side to the Swedish league title in 2015, will take the reins from Hamren who had already announced he would quit following the June 10 - July 10 European Championship in France.

"The Swedish Football Association confirms that the committee has unanimously backed the proposal to appoint Jan Andersson, currently trainer of IFK Norrkoping, as the new coach of the national team. He will take over after the Euros in France," the association said in a statement.

Andersson told broadcaster C More following his side's 4-1 thrashing of Kalmar: "It's great, obviously."

The 53-year-old Andersson's Norrkoping side were tipped by many observers to be relegated in 2015 but surprised everyone with a strong campaign that saw them crowned champions for the first time since 1989.

Sweden have been drawn to face Italy, Ireland and Belgium in a tough Group E for the finals in France. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar)