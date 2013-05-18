STOCKHOLM May 18 A Swedish ticket agency accused of profiting from a charity soccer match for a deceased player has said it will make a donation to a fund set up in his memory.

AIK had staged a charity match with Dynamo Zagreb after their Croatian goalkeeper Ivan Turina was found dead in his bed on May 2 at the age of 32. The autopsy was inconclusive.

A report in the newspaper Aftonbladet suggesting that Ticnet, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ticketmaster, had profited from the match sparked a storm or protest from soccer fans in Sweden. Many took to the company's Facebook page to demand that the sum be paid to Turina's family.

"We don't want to comment publicly on any sum," Ticnet marketing director Mattias Hallgrim told Reuters. "But the Ivan Turina memorial fund is an ongoing thing and we hope it will continue to grow."

Hallgrim said in their haste to organise the game, AIK had put the game into their system and had never asked Ticnet to support or sponsor the game.

"Obviously if they had asked us first we would have taken a positive view," he said.

Turina was buried in his native Croatia on Friday at a ceremony attended by his AIK team mates. He is survived by his pregnant wife Senka and twin one-year-old daughters. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by John Mehaffey)