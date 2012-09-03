By Philip O'Connor
| STOCKHOLM, Sept 3
STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 A 29-year-old Swedish soccer
player collapsed and died of a suspected cardiac arrest, minutes
after giving his team the lead in a league match on Sunday.
Pitea player Victor Brannstrom had scored after just four
minutes against Umedalen in their Division Two North clash on
Sunday when he suddenly sat down and slumped over, according to
local newspaper Norrlandska Socialdemokraten.
A kit man and nurse immediately administered CPR to the
player until three ambulances arrived and Brannstrom was taken
to Pitea hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 4
p.m. (1400 GMT).
"It is completely incomprehensible. It is so tragic. This is
the hardest thing I have experienced," Pitea vice-chariman
Christer Berglund is quoted as saying.
Brannstrom, who had previously played for Helsingborg in
Sweden's top flight, had retired from the sport in January
following a similar collapse but returned to action when tests
indicated he had no serious heart problems.
"That also feels so damn tough but we didn't persuade him to
make a comeback - Victor wanted to play himself. He trained and
it went well for him," Berglund added.
Pitea hospital said that the player's heart had stopped and
that there would be a post-mortem to establish the exact cause
of death.
(Editing by John O'Brien)