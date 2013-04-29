STOCKHOLM, April 29 Brommapojkarna midfielder Bojan Djordjic has offered to pay for his team's away support last weekend to attend a home game - the gesture, however, is unlikely to break the bank.

When the Stockholm side visited Mjallby on Sunday, the away section was populated by a single, yet vocal Brommapojkarna fan.

"When I saw him, in his shirt, singing and cheering by himself, I decided I had to do something. So I'm going to pay for him to travel to a game of his choice and he'll get to meet the lads," Djordjic told Reuters.

The fan in question, Ander Ung, used to coach one of Brommapojkarna's junior sides, before moving 660 kilometers from Stockholm to Ystad in southern Sweden 20 years ago. He has not been to a home game since.

"You have to lift up people like that," Djordjic said. "I got his number last night and called him from our bus - the warmth and the joy in his voice was unbelievable. He deserves this."

Ung said there was no need for the 31-year-old ex-Manchester United midfielder to pay for his trip, but Djordjic insisted.

Despite Ung's passionate support, Brommapojkarna fell to a 4-2 defeat and are currently 14th in the Swedish championship.

An Italian Serie A match last year between Sampdoria and Udinese also had just one away fan in attendance.

On that occasion, Udinese supporter Arrigo Brovedani was jokingly asked onto the pitch to warmup with the players by club captain Antonio Di Natale. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Toby Davis)