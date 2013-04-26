STOCKHOLM, April 26 Djurgardens manager Magnus Pehrsson has quit his post following threats from supporters, the Swedish top-flight club said in a statement on Friday.

"The threats were expressed via telephone after the loss to (defending champions) Elfsborg, but also during an unannounced visit during the A team's training session on Tuesday," the statement said.

"Three people from an unofficial supporters' group expressed their disappointment about the sporting results. At the same time, they pointed out in a threatening manner what consequences continued poor results would have for Magnus personally."

The threats have been reported to the police, the club said.

"The way the situation developed after Monday's and Tuesday's events, my position as manager and as a person was untenable, and I have taken the decision to leave the club," said Pehrsson, who made over 100 appearances for the club as a player.

Djurgarden Football's chairman Tommy Jacobson has also resigned.

"Sad is too mild a word - it's tragic that these kinds of forces can have such an influence," he said in a statement.

"That Magnus felt he had to resign was the last straw for me," Jacobson added.

"That there are people who totally go against the both the club's and society's democratic principles is completely unacceptable for me in my role as chairman  I hope it starts an examination in these supporter circles."

The start of the season has been difficult for Djurgardens, 11-times Swedish champions and one of the country's most popular clubs. They are bottom of the Allsvenskan with one point from four games.

They also had one home game abandoned due to crowd trouble, when a player from Mjallby was struck by an object thrown from the crowd as he celebrated a goal.

Police have said they are confident of identifying the three individuals who allegedly threatened Pehrsson.

"I think we'll get the three names without help from the general public, we have a good starting point," police investigator Ann-Britt Furugard told newspaper Sportbladet. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Ed Osmond)