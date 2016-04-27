STOCKHOLM, April 27 A Swedish soccer league game between IFK Gothenburg and Malmo FF was halted after 78 minutes on Wednesday when a firework exploded under the feet of substitute Tobias Sana, who responded by angrily throwing a corner flag into the crowd.

Sana, a Malmo winger, was warming up on the sideline at the Gamla Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg when a firework that appeared to have been thrown from a section containing home supporters bounced under his feet and exploded.

Sana strode towards Gothenburg supporters before ripping the corner flag out of the ground and flinging it at the fans occupying the corner of the terrace.

Sana, who also played for Gothenburg before joining Dutch side Ajax in 2012, was escorted away by security guards and players were removed from the pitch by the referee with the score at 0-0. It was unclear whether the match would resume.

