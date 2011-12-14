By Philip O'Connor
| STOCKHOLM
STOCKHOLM Dec 14 Sweden will not select forward
Alexander Gerndt until further notice after being convicted of
assaulting his ex-wife, the Swedish Football Association (SvFF)
said on Wednesday.
Gerndt, who has played six times for his country, scoring
two goals, was fined 80,000 Swedish crowns ($11,700) and put on
probation for two years on Tuesday.
"After a very deep discussion, we decided that domestic
violence is something we find very difficult to accept.
Therefore, Alexander Gerndt is not available for selection with
immediate effect," chairman Lars-Ake Lagrell told reporters
following a meeting of the SvFF.
How long the 25-year-old FC Utrecht player will remain
suspended is unclear, however.
"He will appeal the conviction, so we can't say exactly what
will happen... but at the moment we feel it would be offensive
if we said he was allowed to join the national team," said
Lagrell.
Helsinborg district court found Gerndt guilty of two counts
of assault, for grabbing his wife by the throat and for kicking
a football at her so hard it bruised her leg.
