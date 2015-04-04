STOCKHOLM, April 4 Sweden's Helsingborg got their season off to a solid start thanks to kit man Daniel Andersson who kept a clean sheet as makeshift goalkeeper on Saturday.

Head coach Henrik Larsson was forced to put Andersson between the sticks for the 0-0 draw at Kalmar after first-choice keepers Par Hansson and Matt Pyzdrowski were ruled out through injury.

Forty-two year old Andersson -- a former goalie with the club who also had spells at AIK Stockholm and Scottish club Hibernians -- normally doubles as goalkeeping coach and kit man for Helsingborg.

But brushing off the cobwebs he made a string of great saves as his side held out for the scoreless draw.

Andersson took over as kit man a year ago and has also helped the cash-strapped club by coaching the first-choice goalkeepers.

"It was a scenario I could never have prepared myself for, to go from kit man to goalkeeping coach to playing," an emotional Andersson told TV station CMore.

Larsson was full of praise for his stand-in custodian.

"You'd have to be impressed," the Helsingborg boss said.

"He'll soon be 43 and he didn't make a single mistake in this match. I'm very glad to have Daniel Andersson multi-tasking in our club." (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Douglas Beattie)