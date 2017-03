STOCKHOLM, April 3 A court in Helsingborg in southern Sweden has remanded a 28-year-old man in custody in connection with the death of a soccer fan on Sunday.

Helsingborg district court ordered the man be detained on suspicion of assault and manslaughter in connection with the death of Djurgarden fan Stefan Isaksson.

Isaksson, a 43-year-old father of four, was struck on the head as he made his way to watch his side play Helsingborg at the Olympia stadium on the opening weekend of Sweden's Allsvenskan.

Isaksson was treated at the scene and removed to hospital, where he died shortly afterwards. News of his death prompted fans to invade the pitch to stop the game, which had gone ahead as planned. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor, editing by Justin Palmer)