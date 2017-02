STOCKHOLM May 21 The start of Monday's derby match between IFK Gothenburg and GAIS was delayed due to injuries sustained in the warm-up - by the match officials.

Referee Daniel Stalhammar pulled a hamstring as he warmed up and was replaced by fourth official Bojan Pandzic.

Stalhammar took over the role of fourth official but when linesman Magnus Sjoblom also injured himself just before kickoff, organisers began a frantic search for a replacement.

Local referee Henrik Bogdan was called in at short notice and the match finally got underway 20 minutes late. The hotly-contested game finished in a 1-1 draw. (Editing by Ed Osmond)