STOCKHOLM Oct 7 A late goal by Oscar Hiljemark fired Elfsborg to the top of the table in Sweden's Allsvenskan as Stockholm club AIK lost ground in the title race with a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Gefle.

Elfsborg, from the town of Boras 60 km east of Gothenburg, have 52 points, two ahead of Gothenburg side Hacken BK, this season's surprise package, with Malmo FF in third a point further back and AIK Stockholm fourth.

Lasse Nilsson missed a penalty for Elfsborg in the 85th minute before Hiljemark netted his second goal of the game to give Elfsborg a 2-1 win at bottom side GAIS who were relegated with four matches remaining.

GAIS have had a miserable season with financial difficulties off the pitch and poor performances on it with just 12 points from 26 games so far.

AIK, who qualified for the group stages of this year's Europa league, lost 1-0 as Jakob Orlov scored an injury-time winner for Gefle, leaving the Stockholm side on 47 points and all but out of the title race.

AIK invested heavily during the summer, bringing in Daniel Majstorovic and Mohammed Bangura from Celtic and striker Henok Goitom from Almeria, but they struggled to break down a resolute Gefle side.

All of the top four clubs play away in the next round and AIK appear to have the toughest task as they travel to historic rivals IFK Gothenburg looking to keep their slim hopes of a championship victory alive. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing By Alison Wildey)