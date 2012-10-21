Oct 21 Unfancied Haecken head Sweden's Allsvenskan by a point with three games to go after previous leaders Elfsborg fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Norrkoping.

With Haecken beating Mjallby 2-1 on Saturday, 2006 champions Elfsborg needed a victory to move back up to top spot in the league table, but an own goal by Stefan Ishizaki after 10 minutes gave them the worst possible start.

James Frempong scored a second for Norrkoping eight minutes later and although Jon Jonsson pulled one back for Elfsborg after 79 minutes, there was to be no late comeback.

Elfsborg slipped to third in the table on 52 points, as Malmo, who won 2-1 at Kalmar, went above them on goal difference.

Haecken, who have never won Sweden's top division have 53 points. The Gothenburg club have scored 63 times in their 27 games so far this season, giving them a healthy advantage in goal difference over their title rivals.

Stockholm club AIK beat IFK Gothenburg 1-0 to maintain an outside chance of the title in fourth place on 50 points. They face Haecken and Malmo in the final two rounds.

Orebro will join GAIS in the second tier next season, after a 1-1 draw with mid-table Helsingborg condemned them to relegation. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in London; Editing By Alison Wildey)