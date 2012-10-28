STOCKHOLM Oct 28 Malmo took advantage of slip-ups by title rivals Haecken and AIK Stockholm to go top of the Swedish League after managing a 3-1 win at home to Djurgarden.

They overtook Gothenburg outsiders Haecken, who suffered a second-half collapse as they lost 2-1 at home to Kalmar to trail the leaders by two points.

Third-placed Elfsborg, three points behind Malmo, play Gefle in the final game of round 28 on Monday.

All the goals in Malmo on Friday came in the first hour, with Simon Thern, Markus Halsti and Jiloan Hamad netting for the home team to give them a comfortable victory against mid-table Djurgarden.

Form side Haecken took the field against Kalmar on Saturday knowing they needed a win to reclaim top spot and they looked to be on course when Dioh Williams gave them the lead after 20 minutes.

But an own goal by David Frolund, a red card for Tom Soederberg and a goalkeeping error by Christopher Kallqvist contrived to give Kalmar the three points, leaving Haecken coach Peter Gerhardsson to rue his side's bad luck.

"It's small things that make the difference in football," he told TV channel C More.

"I've said it a thousand times, that football is not fair."

AIK coach Andreas Alm said his side have no chance of winning the title as they could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Syrianska on Sunday to lie four behind Malmo with two games left.

"It feels like the gold train has left and we're still on the platform," Alm told a news conference.

Former AIK player Sharbel Touma gave Syrianska the lead but AIK drew level thanks to Henok Goitom's first league goal since joining from Almeria in August.

Goitom had two other efforts ruled out for offside.

AIK can still have a big say in the destination of the title as they face Haecken in the next round of fixtures followed by Malmo in their final game of the season. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Josh Reich)