STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 Elfsborg and AIK Stockholm drew 1-1 on Sunday to leave Swedish champions Malmo one win away from defending their title.

Malmo, who are 10 points clear at the top with four games to play after an Emil Forsberg hat-trick helped them to a 4-1 win at home to Mjallby on Saturday, face AIK in Stockholm next Sunday.

Playing on Saturday afternoon to allow maximum recovery time for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Olympiakos Piraeus, Malmo fell behind in the first half, before Forsberg's three strikes and a deft flicked header from Markus Rosenberg turned the game around.

AIK travelled to second-placed Elfsborg on Sunday but neither side could secure the win they needed to maintain anything but an outside hope of clinching the title.

The 1-1 draw lifted AIK to third on 45 points, with Elfsborg a point further ahead and Malmo out in front on 56.

Henrik Larsson's relegation-threatened Falkenberg beat Norrkoping 4-2 at home to move third from bottom, but they face a tough trip to BK Hacken next week as they try to stay up.

Brommapojkarna are already relegated after a dismal season that has yielded just nine points. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor; editing by Toby Davis)