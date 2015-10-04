STOCKHOLM Oct 4 Two goals from Emir Kujovic put unfancied Norrkoeping a step closer to their first Swedish title since 1989 as his side beat Haecken 3-1 at home on Sunday.

Norrkoeping moved onto 60 points, two ahead of IFK Gothenburg who were held to a 1-1 draw by Halmstad.

Kujovic struck from the spot in the 51st minute and added a second with a looping header three minutes later. Paulinho pulled a goal back for Haecken before Alhassan Kamara added a third for Norrkoeping in the 73rd minute.

In Stockholm, AIK beat last term's champions Malmo 2-1 thanks to a goal in each half from Henok Goitom and Stefan Ishizaki as they stayed three points behind the leaders.

Three rounds of matches remain in the season. The top three all play away next, with Norrkoeping travelling to Elfsborg while AIK take on Halmstad and Gothenburg face Djurgarden. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Mark Meadows)