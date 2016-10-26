STOCKHOLM Oct 26 Malmo FF swept to their third Swedish title in four years by thrashing already-relegated Falkenberg 3-0 on Wednesday as nearest rivals IFK Norrkoping slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to Elfsborg.

Thousands of Malmo fans travelled 175 kilometers up the coast to witness the victory which puts their side on 63 points with two games remaining.

They are seven points ahead of 2015 champions Norrkoping, who needed at least a point to keep their title hopes alive.

Falkenberg put up little resistance as 17-year-old Mattias Svanberg played in Jo Inge Berget in the first minute to open the scoring for Malmo, who qualified for the group stages of the Champions League after winning the Allsvenskan in 2013 and 2014.

Svanberg then doubled the advantage in the 20th minute and striker Alexander Jeremejeff put the icing on the cake with a third goal on the hour mark.

The party started in the stands for the Malmo fans as news of Norrkoping's defeat came through, and the final whistle prompted an enormous pitch invasion as dancing supporters waving flags and holding flares aloft celebrated wildly with their team.

The title is Malmo's 19th since the club was founded in 1910, one more than bitter rivals IFK Gothenburg. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)