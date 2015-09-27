STOCKHOLM, Sept 27 Hammarby midfielder Erik Israelsson's late header gave his side a 1-0 derby victory over Stockholm rivals AIK on Sunday, but the 26-year-old knew little about it after being knocked out cold.

Israelsson was tended to by medics on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

The 26-year-old climbed higher than AIK defender Nils-Erik Johansson and goalkeeper Patrik Carlgren to head his side into the lead in the 88th minute but landed awkwardly, slamming his head into the artifical turf at the Tele2 Arena.

"I spoke to him and he knew where he was," Hammarby player Kennedy Bakircioglu told broadcaster CMore. "We hope and believe that there is no danger."

