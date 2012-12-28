STOCKHOLM Dec 28 A Swedish second-tier side have signed a contract with Liberia international midfielder Dulee Johnson which includes two years' treatment for the midfielder's alcohol problems.

"Dulee himself has realised he has a problem but he has been able to deliver on the pitch," IK Brage chairman Tommy Andersson told a media conference on Friday where the Superettan side revealed Johnson as their new signing.

"We have signed a contract between IK Brage, Nudax Rehab and Dulee...a three-sided deal for treatment over two years."

Capped 12 times by Liberia, the 28-year-old central midfielder won the Swedish league and Cup with AIK but his career has been blighted by criminal charges and disciplinary problems arising from alcohol abuse.

Stints in Israel, Greece, Netherlands and South Africa all came to a premature end due to his difficulties with alcohol.

"Previously I have lied to myself that I didn't have a problem," Johnson told reporters. "It has caused problems in the other clubs I have played in but now I've decided to get the help I need."

